3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Ekaterinburg type (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Ekaterinburg type. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7215 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (5) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) XF40 (1)