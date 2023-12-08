Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Ekaterinburg type (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Ekaterinburg type
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 282,982
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Ekaterinburg type. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7215 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
