Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Ekaterinburg type (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Ekaterinburg type

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Ekaterinburg type - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Ekaterinburg type - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 282,982

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Ekaterinburg type. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7215 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1860 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search