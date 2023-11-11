3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 7,042. Bidding took place May 2, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (22) VF (9) F (2) G (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) F15 (1) G6 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (2)

AURORA (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Höhn (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (2)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numision (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Знак (1)