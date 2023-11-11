Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 7,042. Bidding took place May 2, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G6 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dorotheum - May 28, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

