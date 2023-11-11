Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 7,042. Bidding took place May 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numision (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G6 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search