Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,027

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,300. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

