3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,027
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,300. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
