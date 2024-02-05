3 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 470 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,300. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (10) XF (16) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) XF40 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

