3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 401,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1863 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1007 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VG10 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1863 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
