Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 401,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1863 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1007 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VG10 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1863 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

