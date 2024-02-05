Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 199,121
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
