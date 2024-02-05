Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 199,121

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - July 24, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - April 10, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1852 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

