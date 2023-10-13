Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
