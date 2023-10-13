2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

