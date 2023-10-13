Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
371 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

