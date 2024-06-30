2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (20) VF (15) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) BN (3) Service NGC (4) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (3)

Empire (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Höhn (3)

Imperial Coin (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (2)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (2)