Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 750,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Karbownik - October 29, 2020
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1858 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

