Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 750,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date October 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
