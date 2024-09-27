2 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2226 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 190. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition UNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)