2 Kopeks 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2226 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 190. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1853 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
