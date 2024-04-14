Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,609,460
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
