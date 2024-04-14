Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,609,460

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1860 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1860 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

