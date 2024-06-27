Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 298,382

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
6254 $
Price in auction currency 510000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

