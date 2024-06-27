Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 298,382
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
6254 $
Price in auction currency 510000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1851 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
