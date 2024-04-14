Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 966,092

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1862 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCG
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - April 17, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1862 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

