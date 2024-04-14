Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 966,092
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1862 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCG
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
