Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,738,908
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1863 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F15 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
