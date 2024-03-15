Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,738,908

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1863 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F15 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1863 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1863 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search