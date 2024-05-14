Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 804,396

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2618 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

