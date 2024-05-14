Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 804,396
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2618 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1853 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search