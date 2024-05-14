Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,164

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3149 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price

