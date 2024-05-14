Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3149 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

