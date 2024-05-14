Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,164
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3149 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
