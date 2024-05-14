Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF40 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
