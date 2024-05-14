Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF40 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

