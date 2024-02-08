Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,231,223

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

