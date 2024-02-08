Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,231,223
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
