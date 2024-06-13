3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 with mark НГ. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition XF (4) VF (11) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)