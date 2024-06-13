Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Narrow tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 78,008

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 with mark НГ. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction AURORA - October 24, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - December 18, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date December 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 5, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1836 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search