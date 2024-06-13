Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 НГ. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Narrow tail
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 78,008
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1836 with mark НГ. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
