1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 220,043
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5327 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
3411 $
Price in auction currency 301011 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
