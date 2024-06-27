1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5327 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (25) XF (160) VF (273) F (9) No grade (30) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS61 (5) AU58 (6) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) XF45 (10) XF40 (8) VF35 (6) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) DETAILS (14) Service PCGS (9) NNC (1) NGC (29)

