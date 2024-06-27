Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 220,043

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5327 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
3411 $
Price in auction currency 301011 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

