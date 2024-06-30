Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,736,261
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2980 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
