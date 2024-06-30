Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 10 Groszy 1836 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,736,261

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2980 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (24)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1836 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

