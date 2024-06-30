10 Groszy 1836 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1836 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2980 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (10) XF (17) VF (11) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) DETAILS (4) + (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (2)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (6)

Numimarket (5)

Numision (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stare Monety (4)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (24)

Wójcicki (3)

Знак (1)