3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (21) AU (34) XF (92) VF (62) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (8) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (12) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) VF35 (6) PF64 (1) DETAILS (7) PL (9) Service NGC (37) ННР (4) PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (3)

