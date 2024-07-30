Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,106

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (13)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • BAC (1)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Empire (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (22)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (5)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WCN (32)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1609 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1834 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search