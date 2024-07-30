Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 СПБ ПД (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 77,106
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1609 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
