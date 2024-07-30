Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 350
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 22,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
15750 $
Price in auction currency 15750 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
