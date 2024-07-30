3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 22,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

