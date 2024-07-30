Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 22,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
15750 $
Price in auction currency 15750 USD
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

