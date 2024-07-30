3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

