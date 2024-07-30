Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2111 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition PF65
Selling price
260000 $
Price in auction currency 260000 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
