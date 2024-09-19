Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1840

Golden coins

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 MW
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 MW
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 MW
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 42

Silver coins

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ
Average price 31000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 НГ
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW Narrow tail
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 286
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW Fan tail
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW
10 Groszy 1840 MW
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 738
Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 WW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 WW
10 Groszy 1840 WW Mint mark "WW"
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW
10 Groszy 1840 MW Gold
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW
5 Groszy 1840 MW
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 271
Obverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW
5 Groszy 1840 MW Gold. Restrike
Average price 40000 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 199
Obverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail Restrike
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Grosze 1840 WW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1840 WW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1840 WW Fan tail Mint mark "WW"
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW
1 Grosz 1840 MW
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW
1 Grosz 1840 MW Restrike
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 5

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern Small eagle
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern Ring of dots
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern Without wreath
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern With wreath
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern With wreath
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern With wreath
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ" Large eagle
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ" Small eagle
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ" Large eagle
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ" Small eagle
Average price
Sales
0 1
