Home
Catalog
Poland
1840
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Home
Catalog
Poland
1840
Coins of Poland 1840
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Golden coins
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 MW
Average price
2100 $
Sales
0
6
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ
Average price
3700 $
Sales
0
42
Silver coins
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ
Average price
31000 $
Sales
0
7
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
42
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 НГ
Average price
2200 $
Sales
0
4
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW
Narrow tail
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
286
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW
Fan tail
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
28
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW
Average price
320 $
Sales
0
105
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
110
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW
Average price
530 $
Sales
0
23
10 Groszy 1840 MW
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
738
10 Groszy 1840 WW
Mint mark "WW"
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
8
10 Groszy 1840 MW
Gold
Average price
36000 $
Sales
0
2
5 Groszy 1840 MW
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
271
5 Groszy 1840 MW
Gold. Restrike
Average price
40000 $
Sales
0
2
Copper coins
3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
199
3 Grosze 1840 MW Fan tail
Restrike
Average price
980 $
Sales
0
1
3 Grosze 1840 WW Fan tail
Mint mark "WW"
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Grosz 1840 MW
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
44
1 Grosz 1840 MW
Restrike
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
5
Pattern coins
10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
Small eagle
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
2
10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
Ring of dots
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
10 Groszy 1840 MW Pattern
Without wreath
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern With wreath
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ"
Large eagle
Average price
1800 $
Sales
0
2
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "1 GROSZ"
Small eagle
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
Large eagle
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
1 Grosz 1840 MW Pattern "JEDEN GROSZ"
Small eagle
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
