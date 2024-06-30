Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 63,349,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (738) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

