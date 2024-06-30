Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 63,349,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
