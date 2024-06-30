10 Groszy 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

