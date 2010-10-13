Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1840 MW. Gold. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Gold. Restrike

Obverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW Gold Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW Gold Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Gorny

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. Gold. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5332 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 29,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
Poland 5 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
40499 $
Price in auction currency 29000 EUR
Poland 5 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1840 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search