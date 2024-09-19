Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"". Small eagle (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 ""JEDEN GROSZ"" with mark MW. Small eagle. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3143 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 500. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)