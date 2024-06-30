Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 117,815

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1840 "Fan tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,250. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (11)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (7)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (22)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numedux (9)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Stare Monety (11)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (19)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1840 "Fan tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1840 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search