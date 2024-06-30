Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 117,815
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1840 "Fan tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,250. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
VF
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
XF
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
XF
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
