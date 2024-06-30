3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1840 "Fan tail" with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,250. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (13) XF (58) VF (85) F (7) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) VF35 (4) DETAILS (1) BN (21) Service NGC (22) ННР (1) PCGS (3) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (2)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (11)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (7)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (9)

Künker (6)

Marciniak (22)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (14)

Numedux (9)

Numimarket (6)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Stare Monety (11)

Stephen Album (1)

Via (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (11)

Wójcicki (19)

Wu-eL (2)