10 Groszy 1840 WW. Mint mark "WW" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1840 with mark WW. Mint mark "WW". This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (3) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)