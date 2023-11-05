Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1840 WW. Mint mark "WW" (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Mint mark "WW"
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1840 with mark WW. Mint mark "WW". This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 2350 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search