Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1840 WW. Mint mark "WW" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Mint mark "WW"

Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 WW Mint mark "WW" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 WW Mint mark "WW" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1840 with mark WW. Mint mark "WW". This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 2350 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 WW at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1840 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search