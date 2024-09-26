Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1840 WW "Fan tail". Mint mark "WW" (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Mint mark "WW"

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1840 "Fan tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

