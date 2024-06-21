Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 486,979

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

