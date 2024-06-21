Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 486,979
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
