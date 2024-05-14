Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 6,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 306,129

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2319 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price

