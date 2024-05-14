30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (32) AU (10) XF (29) VF (24) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (9) MS62 (7) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) PL (2) + (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (17) RNGA (4) PCGS (3)

