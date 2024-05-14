Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 6,21 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 306,129
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2319 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
