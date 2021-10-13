Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 2,001
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
2156 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
182101 $
Price in auction currency 170000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search