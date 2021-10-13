3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

