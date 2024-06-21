Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,060,001

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

