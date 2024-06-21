Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,060,001
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
