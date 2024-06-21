15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1840 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (15) XF (21) VF (45) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (8) RNGA (2) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

