Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1840 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1840 "Fan tail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.


