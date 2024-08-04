Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1840 MW "Fan tail". Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1840 "Fan tail" with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
