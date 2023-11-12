Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW. Fan tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Fan tail
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. Fan tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- GGN (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
965 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1021 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS60 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS60 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS60 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search