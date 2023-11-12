Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW. Fan tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Fan tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW Fan tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW Fan tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. Fan tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
965 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1021 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS60 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS60 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition MS60 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction La Galerie Numismatique - December 30, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date December 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

