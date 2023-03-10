Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 MW. Small eagle (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. Small eagle. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2023.

