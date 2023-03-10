Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 MW. Small eagle (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Small eagle
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. Small eagle. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2023.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search