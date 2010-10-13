Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1840 MW. Gold (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Gold
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5331 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
