Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1840 MW. Gold (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 10 Groszy 1840 MW Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Gorny

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5331 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
36309 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1840 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search