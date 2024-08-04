Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"". Large eagle (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Large eagle

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" Large eagle - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" Large eagle - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Adolph Hess

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 ""JEDEN GROSZ"" with mark MW. Large eagle. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3145 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 500. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
