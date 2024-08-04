Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 MW ""JEDEN GROSZ"". Large eagle (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Large eagle
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 ""JEDEN GROSZ"" with mark MW. Large eagle. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3145 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 500. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1840 ""JEDEN GROSZ"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
