3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6842 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

