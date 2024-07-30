Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,473

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6842 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (5)
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4242 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4638 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 13, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1840 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search