Poland Period: 1506-2020
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 СПБ АЧ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,92 g
- Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
- Diameter 19,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,473
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1840 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6842 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4242 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4638 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
12
