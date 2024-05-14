Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1840 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1840 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 290. Bidding took place November 22, 1997.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search