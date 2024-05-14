Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1840 MW. Restrike (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: La Galerie Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 242,820

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1840 with mark MW. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 290. Bidding took place November 22, 1997.

Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

