1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

