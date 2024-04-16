Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 2,747

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Superior Galleries (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1393 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 851 EUR
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction AURORA - March 9, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1840 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search