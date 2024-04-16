Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 2,747
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1393 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
