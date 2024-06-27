3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30924 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,672. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

