Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Narrow tail

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW Narrow tail - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 2,482,419

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (286) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30924 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,672. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF40 GIBON
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

