3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 MW. Narrow tail (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Narrow tail
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 2,482,419
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (286) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1840 with mark MW. Narrow tail. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30924 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,672. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF40 GIBON
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
