Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 5 Groszy 1840 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 1,45 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 126,991

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (271) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1840 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Groszy
