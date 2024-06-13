Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 1,45 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,2813 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 126,991
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (271) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (5)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (6)
- Empire (4)
- GGN (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Janas (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (7)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (26)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (20)
- Numedux (7)
- Numimarket (10)
- Numis.be (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (7)
- RND (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (17)
- SINCONA (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (10)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (41)
- WDA - MiM (19)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (17)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search