1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 2,001
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,300,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
44773 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
2831 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition PF62
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
