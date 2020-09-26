1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,300,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

