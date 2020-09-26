Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 2,001

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,300,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
44773 $
Price in auction currency 40000 CHF
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
2831 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 НГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1840 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search