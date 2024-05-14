Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1840 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 242,820

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1840 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2984 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1840 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

