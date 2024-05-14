Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1840 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 242,820
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1840
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1840 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2984 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
