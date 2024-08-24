Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 MW. Ring of dots (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. Ring of dots. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3129 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 195. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition VF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)