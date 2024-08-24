Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 MW. Ring of dots (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Ring of dots
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. Ring of dots. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3129 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 195. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
