Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 MW. Ring of dots (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Ring of dots

Obverse Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 MW Ring of dots - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 MW Ring of dots - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Adolph Hess

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1840 with mark MW. Ring of dots. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3129 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 195. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 10 Groszy 1840 MW (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1840 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search