Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 MW ""1 GROSZ"". Large eagle (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 ""1 GROSZ"" with mark MW. Large eagle. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)