Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 MW ""1 GROSZ"". Large eagle (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1840 ""1 GROSZ"" with mark MW. Large eagle. This copper coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1840 ""1 GROSZ"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
