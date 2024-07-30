Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Pure gold (0,1156 oz) 3,5946 g
  • Diameter 19,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 57

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.

Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
5535 $
Price in auction currency 24500 PLN
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
3946 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

