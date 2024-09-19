Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1839

Golden coins

Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 MW
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ
Reverse 3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ
3 Rubles - 20 Zlotych 1839 СПБ АЧ
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 41

Silver coins

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 НГ
Average price 98000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1839 MW
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 НГ
Average price 7200 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1839 MW
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 298
Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW
Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1839 MW
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 288
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 НГ
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1839 MW
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 216
Obverse 10 Groszy 1839 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1839 MW
10 Groszy 1839 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 5 Groszy 1839 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1839 MW
5 Groszy 1839 MW
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Straight tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Straight tail
3 Grosze 1839 MW Straight tail
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail
Reverse 3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail
3 Grosze 1839 MW Fan tail Restrike
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Grosz 1839 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1839 MW
1 Grosz 1839 MW
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 191
Obverse 1 Grosz 1839 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1839 MW
1 Grosz 1839 MW Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search