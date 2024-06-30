Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,194)
- Weight 2,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 59,637
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1839
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
