Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1839 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 10 Groszy 1839 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,194)
  • Weight 2,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0181 oz) 0,5626 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 59,637

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1839 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1839 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1839 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search